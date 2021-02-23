Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 517,186 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517,186 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Square worth $138,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Square by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.70.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ traded down $19.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.23. 169,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 425.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

