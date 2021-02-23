Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 79,425 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,425 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $211,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.06 and its 200-day moving average is $187.85.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

