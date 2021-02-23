Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,012 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.11% of Avery Dennison worth $143,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

AVY stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,250. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $179.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average is $142.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

