Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,877 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.50% of Everest Re Group worth $140,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $79,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,365 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after buying an additional 75,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.81. 275,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,810. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.