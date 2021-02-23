Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.