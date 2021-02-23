Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,115 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of CURO Group worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in CURO Group by 594.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,138,296 shares of company stock valued at $32,838,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CURO opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $620.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.13. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. As a group, analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

