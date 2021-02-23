Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of ImmunoGen worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 173.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,138,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 473.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 272,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,198 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 63.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 73,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

