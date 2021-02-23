Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 738 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $41,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

PRLB opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.87. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

