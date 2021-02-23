Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,987 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Inphi by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inphi by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPHI. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.