Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,564. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.38 and its 200-day moving average is $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

