Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.42.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,564. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.38 and its 200 day moving average is $164.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

