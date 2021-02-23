LTO Network (LTO) Trading 19.6% Lower This Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $76.09 million and $8.12 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.94 or 0.00701094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.57 or 0.04366889 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,305 coins and its circulating supply is 274,214,282 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

