Lucian Boldea Sells 35,495 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of EMN stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.36. 658,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,265. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
