Lucian Boldea Sells 35,495 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.36. 658,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,265. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

