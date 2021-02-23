LUKSO (LYXe) Market Capitalization Tops $21.69 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $21.69 million and $3.92 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $5.70 or 0.00011133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00782177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00040831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00058940 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.51 or 0.04623728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00039212 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

