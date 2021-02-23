Lumber Liquidators (LL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LL shares. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.