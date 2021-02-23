Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Shares Up 1.5%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.65. 178,214 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 169,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMGDF)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

