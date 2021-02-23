Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Up 6.3%

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.17. 1,329,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 518,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck purchased 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after purchasing an additional 436,571 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

