Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading Down 10.7%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares fell 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.92. 29,495,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 19,693,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

