Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. Luxfer also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.05-1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. 158,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

