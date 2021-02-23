Lympo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $433,311.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $433,311.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.95 or 0.00735066 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00032652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.72 or 0.04575442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

