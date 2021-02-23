Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Trading 5% Higher

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s share price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.47. 235,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 189,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.
About Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
