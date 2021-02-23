MACA Limited (MLD.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MLD)

MACA Limited (MLD.AX) (ASX:MLD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get MACA Limited (MLD.AX) alerts:

In other MACA Limited (MLD.AX) news, insider Geoffrey Baker 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th.

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure maintenance, and mineral processing businesses in Australia. The company offers bulk commodities loading and hauling services; drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting; and materials handling services.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for MACA Limited (MLD.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACA Limited (MLD.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.