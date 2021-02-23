Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.13

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.34. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 80,589 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

