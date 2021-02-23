Maecenas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,377.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 76.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maecenas has traded up 87.5% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $677,778.38 and approximately $2,377.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00719629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.78 or 0.04301733 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.