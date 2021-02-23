Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 11%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) traded down 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $52.72. 8,210,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 5,682,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $350,561.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,402,995. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46,203 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $5,730,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

