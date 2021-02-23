MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $212.27. 63,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day moving average of $215.01. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.