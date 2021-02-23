MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,840,000 after purchasing an additional 746,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

NYSE:MDT traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,249. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.