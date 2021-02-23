MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.98. 157,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,812. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

