MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.48 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

