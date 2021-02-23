MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 568,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 110,615 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $3,960,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,253,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 167,653 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

ENB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 223,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

