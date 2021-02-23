MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,618 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 139,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 202,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,161.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.81. 306,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,961,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $69.87.

