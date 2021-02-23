MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,714 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 55,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,702. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

