MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,051,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 26,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 717,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,973,785. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

