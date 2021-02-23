MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. 24,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

