MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 115,826 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,826 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 757.8% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

VMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,552. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

