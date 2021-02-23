MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 176,404 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,404 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 603,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,636,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,413,000 after buying an additional 65,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,723,160 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34.

