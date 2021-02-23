MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 124,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,086. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,558.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

