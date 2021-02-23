MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,253 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $14.60 on Tuesday, reaching $261.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $281.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

