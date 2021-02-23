MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,420 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 150.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter worth $24,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

SO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.47. 40,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

