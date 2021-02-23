MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,401 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

