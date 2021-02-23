MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,675 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 866,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 554,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $131.69. The company had a trading volume of 183,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day moving average is $139.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

