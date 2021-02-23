MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,313. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.