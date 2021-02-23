MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,566 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

BAC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. 1,329,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,915,648. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

