MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.03 and a 200 day moving average of $267.95. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered Biogen to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

