Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Gap Down to $233.00

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($3.04), but opened at GBX 226 ($2.95). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 234.94 ($3.07), with a volume of 6,701 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market cap of £122.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -0.14%.

In other Majedie Investments news, insider Christopher Getley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £6,540 ($8,544.55). Also, insider Jane Lewis purchased 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,943.25 ($6,458.39).

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

