Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) Shares Gap Down to $214.00

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.80), but opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71). Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) shares last traded at GBX 239.80 ($3.13), with a volume of 136,286 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £104.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 288.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

In related news, insider Peter Bertram bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,150 ($13,261.04). Also, insider Steven Cooklin sold 750,000 shares of Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total value of £1,350,000 ($1,763,783.64).

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

