ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.53

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.53 and last traded at $98.37, with a volume of 8476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

