Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.02. 6,141 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 6,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.