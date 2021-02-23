MAPS Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $50.00 million and $1.52 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAPS has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011366 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

MAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

