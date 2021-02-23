Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.56.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

